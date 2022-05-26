Geode Capital Management LLC Has $214.49 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Synaptics worth $214,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,309,000 after buying an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synaptics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $136.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $123.99 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

