Geode Capital Management LLC Has $258.01 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Robert Half International worth $258,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International stock opened at $87.37 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

