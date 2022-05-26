Geode Capital Management LLC Has $261.82 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Molina Healthcare worth $261,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after acquiring an additional 176,165 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,062,000 after acquiring an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,632,000 after purchasing an additional 122,619 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,883,261. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $314.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.68 and its 200 day moving average is $310.23. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

