Geode Capital Management LLC Has $281.25 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,181 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Bill.com worth $281,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $296,921,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,010,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,734,000 after buying an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 131.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.40.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

