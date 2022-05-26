Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $240,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,803,000 after buying an additional 188,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,565,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,192,000 after purchasing an additional 97,905 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,237,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

