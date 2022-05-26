Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 126,387 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,387 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $250,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.