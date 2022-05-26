Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,344 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $216,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,340.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,417.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,308.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,155.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

