Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Lucid Group worth $223,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $192,549,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $71,443,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $103,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,183,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 34.17.

LCID stock opened at 17.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is 31.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 13.25 and a one year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 55.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

