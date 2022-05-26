Gerald James Benoit, Jr. Buys 12,000 Shares of WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,026.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WAVD stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.25. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.

WaveDancer, Inc provides software solutions for government and commercial organizations. Its software solutions specialize in secure supply chain management, as well as cutting edge IT network security. The company's technology brings transactions, documentation, and authorizations together in web-based interface that provides an unprecedented level of accountability, auditability, and predictability.

