Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Acquires $61,056.00 in Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ROCK stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $81.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

