Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26).

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 871,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,093,268. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.