Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26).
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 871,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,093,268. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
