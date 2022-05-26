GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Purchases 13,528 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $37.09 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

