Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott Purchases 49,500 Shares of Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,849.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,810,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,730,810.
Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80.
GVC stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$58.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.53.
Glacier Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
