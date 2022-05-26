Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 112 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $197.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

