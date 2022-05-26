Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 477 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,131,000 after buying an additional 805,836 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,652,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,553,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 160,390 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,020,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 115,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 210,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

