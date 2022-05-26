Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

