Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 23000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The firm has a market cap of C$6.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.
About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)
Read More
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.