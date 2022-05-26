Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 23000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The firm has a market cap of C$6.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

About Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

