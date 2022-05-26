Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GROY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 71,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.