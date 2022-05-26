Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires New Holdings in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of GT Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GT Biopharma by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:GTBP remained flat at $$2.61 during trading hours on Thursday. 242,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,127. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

