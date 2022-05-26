Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $155,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,654. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,420 shares of company stock worth $9,008,716. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

