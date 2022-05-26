Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Invests $277,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.81. 1,473,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,684. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.