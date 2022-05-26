Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New $165,000 Investment in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

HMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 3,212,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

