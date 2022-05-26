Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $74.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,221.51. The company had a trading volume of 302,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,362. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,192.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,288.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

