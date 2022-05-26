Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.3% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $8.07 on Thursday, hitting $299.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,305,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,002,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $330.15 and its 200-day moving average is $357.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

