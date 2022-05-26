Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Baidu comprises approximately 0.4% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $89,274,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $55,114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after buying an additional 337,535 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $16.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,167. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

