Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 17.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 622,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,449,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,791,164. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

