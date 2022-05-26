Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 36,971 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 625.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,971 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

