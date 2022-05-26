Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,203 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Crown by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

