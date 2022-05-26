Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,987 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 61,987 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.