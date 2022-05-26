Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

Shares of COST stock opened at $440.11 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $540.38 and a 200-day moving average of $531.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

