Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 15,735 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 388.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $120.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.