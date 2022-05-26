Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 506.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,894 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 292,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after acquiring an additional 34,405 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

