Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Biogen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Biogen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after purchasing an additional 158,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $202.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

