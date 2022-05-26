Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 697.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,913 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $48,914,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSC opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $620,085 in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

