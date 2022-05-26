Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH opened at $76.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

