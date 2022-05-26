Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,478 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $125.49 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $197.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.46.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

