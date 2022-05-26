Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.31

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 2123484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CLSA started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

