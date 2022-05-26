Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 125.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

