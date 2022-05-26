Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPH. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 74,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $303,068.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,109,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

