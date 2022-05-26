Gravity Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $505.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $514,934.54 and approximately $505.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 162.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,157.56 or 1.21819646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 57.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 452.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00500140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.