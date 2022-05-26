Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 32500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

