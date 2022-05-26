Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Shares Up 15.6%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) rose 15.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.