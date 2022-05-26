Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives $40.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

