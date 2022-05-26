Greg Foran Purchases 294,000 Shares of Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Stock

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Rating) insider Greg Foran purchased 294,000 shares of Air New Zealand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,036.00 ($144,706.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.04, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

