Greg Foran Purchases 294,000 Shares of Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ) Stock

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ – Get Rating) insider Greg Foran purchased 294,000 shares of Air New Zealand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,036.00 ($144,706.38).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.04, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27.
