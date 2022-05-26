Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Tops $10.87 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and $146,170.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,598.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.23 or 0.06301681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00219591 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00627802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.15 or 0.00652546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00076700 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

