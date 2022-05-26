Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Grindrod Shipping has a payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GRIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 114,453 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

