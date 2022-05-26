Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

GRIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.