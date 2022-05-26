Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,500,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Charles Bracher sold 2,848 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $80,683.84.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

