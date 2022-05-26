GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 20,290 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 250.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,290 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of LTC Properties worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. grew its position in LTC Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on LTC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

