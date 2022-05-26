GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,680,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 174,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,994,000 after buying an additional 56,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE BEPC opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

